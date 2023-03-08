Bollywood may have earned some unfavourable points over the years, but it still manages to pull the maximum crowd on every social media platform. For us, everything related to them made sense. Be it the movies or their lives, we were enamoured by everything. The same was the case with their parties. While Diwali was about them lighting candles and crackers, Holi used to be our favourites because it meant even these prim and proper Bollywood folks would let it loose for one day. Sushmita Sen Celebrates Holi by Returning to Working Out After Suffering Heart Attack and Undergoing Angioplasty (View Pic).

There are several videos on YouTube where you can see the Holi parties of yore with many celebrities having a great time uninhibitedly. Since such parties have all become a thing of the past, let's take a trip down memory lane with these five videos of some of the best Holi parties. Holi 2023: From Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor to Ajay Devgn, Bollywood Celebs Extend Festive Wishes to Fans (View Posts).

Raj Kapoor Holi Party

Shah Rukh Khan's bash

Amitabh Bachchan's Rang Barse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Shabana Azmi-Javed Akhtar Holi party

Ambani Holi bash

While it does make us sad, these celebrities have their own reasons to not continue with this tradition. We just hope one day they decide to revive this and give us more moments to cherish.

