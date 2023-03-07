Sushmita Sen had previously shared a post in which she announced that she had suffered a heart attack and undergone angioplasty as well. She shared an update earlier today of her lying down on a yoga mat mid work-out. In the caption she shared that her cardiologist has cleared her for slow work outs. Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered Heart Attack Couple of Days Back; Actress Informs Fans She has Undergone Angioplasty in Her Insta Post.

Sushmita Sen's New Insta Post

