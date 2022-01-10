Hrithik Roshan, the light eyed hunk and a great actor, celebrates his birthday today. It indeed is a great day for his fans. They celebrate it the entire month and why won't they. This man keeps the number of movies less but makes sure it has a lasting impact. His debut was nothing sort of a revolution. 2000, the millennia opened with a new hero and a new superstar. Someone, who according to the trade of those year, had shaken the empires of established actors. It's true that a host of his movies post Kaho Na Pyaar Hai didn't really make the box office happy but it is commendable for a newcomer to pick movies like Fiza and Mission Kashmir just after KNPH. Entertainment News | Hrithik Roshan’s First Look from ‘Vikram Vedha’ to Be out on His Birthday.

But nothing beats Hrithik's hero entries in movies. Being an actor who's every move warrants whistles and cheers, his introductory scenes in movies are quite interesting. We have put together a few of his entry scenes and ranked them according to best to worst, as per our liking.

1. War

Well, what should we say about this scene. We don't think there's any other movie which has done justice to that face, body and swag the way War did in this scene. Hence, it's the best!

2. Kaho Naa Pyar Hai

Now we agree Rohit had a different introduction scene and Raj had his own. But we like the latter as it leads to one of the best HR dance number, Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Plus, who wouldn't like to ogle at a guy like that at a traffic signal...SIGH!

3. Fiza

This seems more like his profile video shoot and establishes his character of Aman perfectly. Cute, sweet, naughty, talented and the apple of his mother and sister's eyes. There's so much warmth in this scene.

4. Mission Impossible

Hrithik looks so amazing in that cowboy hat and those stunt moves...simply wow! This is also one of HR's best performances ever. So young yet so fine as an actor.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

It's a Karan Johar movie, every actor gets an introduction scene and so did Hrithik! What a fan way to introduce the glamour quotient in the movie. We feel HR added more GQ to K3G than Kareena Kapoor. 20 Years of K3G: Tiger Shroff Impersonates Hrithik Roshan As He Dances to ‘You Are My Soniya’ Song From the Film (Watch Video).

.

6. Koi...Mil Gaya

Rakesh Roshan likes to give progression of his hero's age from a kid to adult, same happens here. The kid breaks the glasses as he plays cricket with his friends, many years later, the same kid as an adult continues to do the same. This establishes Rohit's state of mind as a person with a condition and that's why this entry scene is an important twist in the tale.

7. Krrish

Like we mentioned above, here too, a teenager Krrish grows up to be Hrithik while running at the speed of wind. This also gives a glimpse of the powers of Krishna and how much in sync they are with nature.

8. Dhoom 2

Yet again entry scene that establishes A as a thief who likes to steal in style and disguises. Be it the guy who lands on the roof of a train or the queen, HR shows his versatility in those many minutes.

9. Jodhaa Akbar

Hrithik as an emperor is such a delight to watch and in this entry scene does full justice to his frame.

10. Mujhse Dosti Karoge

HR gets a very Salman Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai entry scene here with his back to the camera in the initial frames. Those dreamy eyes really do things to our heart but we are pretty sure this could have been a lot better.

11. Guzaarish

Every bit of this scene makes us really proud to be his fan. Such restrain and control over the limitations of his character!

12. Luck By Chance

Hrithik plays a superstar here and does what he does in his movies, ensnare and captivate our senses. But then again could have been better!

13. Agneepath

It's the demand of this script for him to be the hero we all have grown watching. So there's the body, the run and the triumph...a perfect seetimaar entry!

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

Not one of his bests but the entry scene does get our hearts racing. HR should next do a sports movie...he will be fantastic in it.

14. Bang Bang!

This is pure swag and nothing else. Nobody can make silhouettes looks so amazing! But it's little too short!

15. Mohenjo Daro

We don't know what we did to get a movie like this with HR in the lead. He kills a crocodile here in pre-historic India...YAWN!

Krrish 3

Well, we couldn't accept the fact that while Krishna tries to keep his day jobs, only time he wears the cape and mask initially is to help a flight land. YAWN!

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

It did give us a scare. Why? Hrithik's entry scene is very similar to War but just look at their placement on this list!

We admit that we missed a few of the entry scenes of Hrithik Roshan like Yaadein, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and others. We went with the ones which had the most impact on us.

