Karan Johar's family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a special film in many ways. Right from the cast, songs, fashion, K3G (2001) is and will always be an iconic movie. Recently, as the flick completed 20 years on December 14, many stars recreated scenes/dialogues from it. Now, even Tiger Shroff has joined the bandwagon and paid a tribute to K3G the Hrithik Roshan way. As he danced to 'You Are My Soniya' song from the film celebrating its glorious twenty years. He also apologised in the caption of the post for a 'horrible impersonations'.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

