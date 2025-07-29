Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has proved time and again that age is just a number, as he does not shy away from learning new skills even at 82. In an attempt to keep himself relevant in the era of social media, Big B is learning how to use Instagram. ‘Sholay’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Rare INR 20 Ticket Ahead of Film’s 50th Anniversary, Recalls Golden Era of Indian Cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Post on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan Learns Instagram at 82 The Paa actor posted a video on the stories section of his Instagram handle saying, "So, I am just getting educated on how to use Instagram and I hope it works." It would be exciting to see what the Bollywood stalwart treats the netizens with after getting the hang of the photo-sharing app. In the meantime, Big B remains extremely active ononal blog. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Power of ‘Preparation’ and Lifelong Learning.

On Monday, Amitabh decided to turn back the clock and posted a picture of an old ticket from his blockbuster hit Sholay. It might be shocking to know that the ticket had cost only Rs 20 at the time. Big B dropped a series of photos of himself on his blog, and amongst the album was the Sholay ticket. The Badla actor also pointed out that at present, an aerated drink costs the same as a film ticket back in the day. Amitabh Bachchan’s X Mystery: Bollywood Legend Is Putting Out Daily Empty Posts With Only T-Numbers; Puzzled Netizens React With Funny Memes and Jokes!

"The SHOLAY ticket .. kept and preserved… Rs 20 !! the price .. !!!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays .. is that a fact ?? So much to say , but say not ..affection and love,” his blog read. For the unversed, Sholay will complete 50 years of release on August 15, 2025. Made under the direction of Ramesh Sippy, the iconic blockbuster revolves around two ex-convicts- Jai (Played by Amitabh) and Veeru (Played by Dharmendra). They are hired by a retired policeman to help him catch a notorious dacoit, who has been creating a havoc in the Ramgarh village.

