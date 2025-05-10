Amitabh Bachchan has been behaving rather mysteriously on social media lately. The legendary actor, once known for his active engagement with current affairs and sports, has recently confined his online presence to posting blank messages on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied only by his signature 'T' numbers. Fans are understandably perplexed. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Amitabh Bachchan Confirms Return As ‘KBC’ Host for the New Season!

The intrigue began on 22 April, when Bachchan shared a cryptic post: "The silent X chromosome... deciding the brain." While scientifically accurate - men have one X chromosome while women have two, with one typically remaining inactive - the relevance of this statement remains unclear.

Since then, the 82-year-old actor has posted nothing but these numbered "T" posts daily - with one notable exception.

He skipped entries on April 28 and 29, only to post them belatedly on May 1, explicitly noting the missed dates. The purpose behind this ritual has become a growing enigma.

Naturally, netizens have taken notice. Given Bachchan’s usual tendency to comment on major events - whether IPL matches (currently paused) or the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions - his uncharacteristic silence is particularly striking. Unlike his Bollywood peers, he has refrained from sharing motivational messages for the armed forces, further fuelling speculation.

The online community has responded with memes and jokes, oscillating between amusement and concern. Is Amitabh Bachchan Retiring? Bollywood Legend Breaks Silence About His Viral ‘Time To Go’ Tweet on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’.

Absolutely nobody: Amitabh Bachchan at 1 AM: T 5374 - pic.twitter.com/b7eFA30G4z — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) May 9, 2025

‘Executing His Missions Through Cryptic Posts’

Control and command have been given to Amitabh Bachchan from the Indian side and he is executing his missions through cryptic posts. pic.twitter.com/IDqnL5CDhq — I'm Groot! (@humhainmushtaq) May 9, 2025

Brilliant sir!! - words fail me. https://t.co/SF1Ps7GnEU — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) May 8, 2025

Someday we will know amit ji was sending morse code all along during this war https://t.co/v5RPwk297l — 🩺. (@Pinacodalda) May 8, 2025

Adding to the mystery, Bachchan has also been inactive on Instagram, with his last post dating back two weeks (at the time of writing).

Is this a silent protest against Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg? A promotional stunt for an upcoming project? For now, the megastar’s intentions remain as inscrutable as his blank posts.

