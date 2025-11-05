India women's national cricket team star batter Smriti Mandhana recently made the nation proud, being a part of the squad that won the nation their first ICC Women's World Cup trophy on November 2, 2025. Mandhana had scored 434 runs in the entire ICC Women's World Cup 2025, the second-most in the entire tournament. Adding to the immortal team milestone, Smriti Mandhana is nearing a memorable personal feat too. As reported by Anand Bazaar Patrika, Smriti Mandhana is all set to marry this year. Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma Named in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Team of the Tournament.

Who is Smriti Mandhana Marrying?

As reported, Smriti Mandhana is set to marry her long-time boyfriend, music composer Palash Muchhal, this year (2025). Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal made their relationship public on Instagram in July 2024. In the post, the duo revealed their five-year relationship. This estimates that they must have been together since 2019.

Mandhana's to-be-husband, Palash Muchhal is a composer and director who worked on films like Bhoomi and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive. Muchhal was born on May 22, 1995, and is a year younger than Smriti Mandhana (born July 18, 1996). Smriti Mandhana's Boyfriend Palash Muchhal Shows Off His 'SM18' Tattoo in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy Picture With Indian Cricketer.

When Is Smriti Mandhana's Wedding?

As reported, Smriti Mandhana is expected to marry her long-time boyfriend Palash Muchhal on November 20, 2025. The wedding is expected to be in Sangli, Maharashtra, the place where the Indian cricketer grew up. It has been learned that the festivities will happen in Sangli, and it might be a close but grand ceremony. The families of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal might bring together close friends from both sides, cricketers, as well as film personalities.

