Film and television actress Usha Nadkarni, best known for her role as Savita Damodar Deshmukh in ZEE TV's Pavitra Rishta, recently opened up about the current trend of auditions. During an interview, the 78-year-old actress revealed how she refused to audition for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 2019 hit Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She also recalled another unpleasant encounter at actress-producer Kavita Chaudhary's office.

Usha Nadkarni Refused to Audition for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’?

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Usha Nadkarni revealed how she feels disrespected when she is asked to give an audition for a film after spending decades in the acting industry. She revealed that she has been belittled several times. The actress revealed that she is not ready to work with production houses that cannot do the minimum of going through her previous works.

Usha Nadkarni’s Instagram Post

She said, "Gully Boy ek picture tha. Ek ladke ka phone aaya jo bola audition dene ko aao. Maine bola 'Beta teri umar kya hai?' Woh Bola 25. Maine bola, 'Neta teri maa ki shaadi nahi hui thi na, uske pehle se mai kaam karti hoon.' Main audition dene jaisa faltu kaam nahi karti. " (There was a movie called Gully Boy, and someone called me for an audition. I asked the guy how old he is to which he said 25. I said that I've been working in the industry even before your mother tied the knot.

She continued, "Maine bola tumhari director kaun hai, to usne naam bataya. Mai boli bade baad ki beti haina. Mera kaam dekh pehle. Computer pe mera naam laga toh malum padega maine kya kya kaam kiya hai." (When I asked him who the director was, I thought she's the daughter of a big man. I told him to tell their team to search about me and they'll know my work). She also revealed that the makers of Akshay Kumar's Rustom did not ask her to audition, and despite the brief appearance, she was paid the remuneration. Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Usha Nadkarni Talks About Being Part of the Show and How She Helped the Young Actors With Her Advice.

Watch Usha Nadkarni’s Full Interview With Pinkvilla Below:

On the work front, Usha Nadkarni was last seen in the culinary show Celebrity MasterChef India.

