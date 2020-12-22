Karishma Sharma celebrates her birthday today. While the pretty lady is missing from the TV scenario for the longest of time, we grab the opportunity to sing in some praises for her impeccable styling sense. Karishma's Instagram account is loaded with some stunning pictures of hers wowing our hearts in some ravishing attires. Karishma's personal closet is quite a happening place to describe and the ones who admire fashion would certainly like to take a peek inside it. Mouni Roy to Karishma Sharma, These 8 Actresses Are The Hottest Television Divas on Instagram.

Karishma Sharma's fashion choices are lively and colourful, just like her persona. She loves funky prints and bold colours and is game for any silhouette that her stylist decides to pitch her. Her wardrobe is filled with some amazing designs by many home-grown designer labels and this proves that she believes in encouraging local artisans. A fashionista who likes to set the ball rolling, Karishma is a name that impresses all day, every day. As the Ragini MMS: Returns actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at her brilliant style file. Ragini MMS Returns Actress Karishma Sharma Turns Up the Heat Once Again in Her Latest Bathtub Pictures.

Pretty in Pink

Did Christmas Come in Early This Year?

She's Hotter than the Tropic

Sexy in White

Nailing Polka Dots Like No One Else

Bold and Beautiful

Bewitching in Black

Recently when the actress was quizzed about the kind of roles she wants to play in future, Karishma said, "I would love to play the role of the iconic spy Mata Hari or the role of Meena Kumari as she is one of my favourite actresses." Well, we hope she's able to bag these roles in future and that she keeps impressing us with her acting capabilities. Until then, Happy Birthday Karishma! Keep slaying.

