Imtiaz Ali Gives Major Throwback As He Goes Down Memory Lane to Share a Picture From His 1995 TV Show Imtihaan!

The coronavirus lockdown is surely making people cherish old memories and seems like filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is one of them. Many shows from the nineties like Shaktimaan, Ramayan, Mahabharat and more have made a comeback on TV, and amid this, it's Imtiaz who is getting all nostalgic. As he recently took to his Instagram and shared a still from his first fiction series 'Imtihaan' (1995) which used to air on Doordarshan. The photos shared by the director sees the cast of the series namely Renuka Shahane, Sachin Khedekar, Firdaus Dadi. And well, if you happen to be a 90s kids, we bet it will take you down the memory lane. She: Aaditi Pohankar Reveals Her Character Written by Imtiaz Ali Was Fun and Exciting to Bring On-Screen.

Apart from the leads, the still also sees Imtiaz from his young days looking quite charming along with his dearest friend and assistant Suraj. Imtihaan was directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Anupam Kher. The show also featured actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Alok Nath, Raju Kher and Ninad Kamat."The days of working on Imtihaan - with Renuka Shahane, Sachin Khedekar and my dearest friend and assistant Suraj," his post caption read. For the unaware, the title song of the show - Aankhon mein rok le, tu ye aasuon ka toofan. Leti hai zindgaani, har kadam pe ek Imtihaan had become quite famous during that time. Love Aaj Kal: 10 Bizarre Takeaways From Imtiaz Ali’s Film With Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan (SPOILER ALERT).

This is not the first time the Love Aaj Kal filmmaker has shared pictures from the sets of Imtihaan. As earlier, he had teased fans with a still which saw him fixing the camera wherein he mentioned in the photo's caption about the struggle of a director. Stay tuned!