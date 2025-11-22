India and South Africa will lock horns once again, this time in the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 which will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting on Saturday, November 22. India are in a must-win situation having suffered a 30-run defeat to South Africa in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Kolkata. South Africa on the other hand, have an unassailable 1-0 lead and will require another victory to secure a whitewash over India in India, one that would be remembered for a long time should it happen. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, but will the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live telecast be available on DD Sports? India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

India will be without their regular captain in Shubman Gill in the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025. The right-hander was ruled out of the IND vs SA Guwahati Test due to a neck injury he sustained in Kolkata and in his place, Rishabh Pant will step in as the stand-in captain. South Africa also have an injury blow as they won't be able to select Kagiso Rabada, who has been sidelined with a rib injury. Kagiso Rabada had missed the IND vs SA Kolkata Test as well due to injury.

Is India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

As mentioned before, Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 series and viewers in India will be able to watch the IND vs SA live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Free Dish. The IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live telecast, however, will not be available on DD National.

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast on DD Sports

Guwahati is set to make its Test debut, becoming the 30th Test venue in India. Interestingly, tea will be taken before lunch for the first time in Test cricket at this venue and due to early sunset, play will stop at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

