Mumbai, November 19: In a heartwarming celebration of International Men’s Day, Priya Dutt shared a touching note honouring the important men in her life. From remembering her late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt’s compassion to acknowledging the constant support of her brother Sanjay Dutt, her husband, and her sons, she highlighted the strength, love, and guidance they have given her over the years. On Wednesday, Priya took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos featuring her father, Sunil Dutt; her brother, Sanjay Dutt, her husband, and her sons. International Men’s Day 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Wish Happy Men’s Day.

In the caption, Priya Dutt thanked her late father for teaching her valuable lessons about strength and compassion. She expressed gratitude to her brother, Sanjay Dutt, acknowledging how he has always been a source of protection and guidance. Priya wrote, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful men in my life. To my father, for teaching me the true meaning of strength and compassion. To my brother, for always being my protector and guide. To my husband, for filling my life with love, understanding, and laughter. And to my sons, who bring endless joy and pride every single day. Your presence makes my life richer and brighter. Happy International Men’s Day to all the men who enrich our lives! #InternationalMensDay.” International Men’s Day 2025: Rajendra Chawla Says ‘Showing Emotion Takes Strength’ as He Shares Powerful Message.

International Men’s Day, celebrated every year on 19 November, highlights the various struggles men often face, including abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence. The day aims to prioritize men’s health and emotional well-being. Priya Dutt frequently shares heartfelt memories of her parents on social media. Earlier, on Parents’ Day, she paid tribute to her late parents, iconic stars Sunil Dutt and Nargis. In an emotional post, she spoke about the most precious gift they left her with—a life filled with purpose, values, and unwavering love. For the unversed, Sunil Dutt passed away on May 25, 2005, after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai at the age of 75. Over his five-decade-long career, he appeared in more than 80 films.

