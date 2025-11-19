Actor Rajendra Chawla, who will be seen in the upcoming show Lakshmi Niwas, is celebrating the International Men’s Day with a special message. International Men’s Day 2025: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Wish Happy Men’s Day.

The actor said that it’s been long that men have been taught to be tough, and not express themselves. He has urged the community of men to redefine masculinity.

He told IANS, “Through the years, men have been conditioned to believe that showing emotions is a sign of weakness. But I believe that being honest about your feelings takes immense strength”.

He further mentioned, “On International Men’s Day, I urge everyone to redefine masculinity, to see it as a blend of responsibility, empathy, and openness. Let’s create a world where men don’t have to hide their pain to be respected, and where kindness is celebrated as much as courage”.

Earlier, the actor reflected on how closely his real life mirrors his character’s story in Lakshmi Niwas. He earlier shared an emotional memory from his younger days, one that taught him the true meaning of stability and self-reliance.

He earlier told IANS, “From my perspective, half my life has gone into building a home because I started my journey with that one dream: ek din apna ghar hoga. When you come from a middle-class background, you don’t just dream, you plan, you save, you sacrifice. You grow up seeing your parents turn every small saving into a stepping stone for something bigger. I still remember the day my father took me to the bank and said, ‘Beta, today we’ll make a small, fixed deposit in your name’. I thought it was a gift. But after a few minutes, he smiled and said, ‘I’m not giving you money; I’m giving you an injection, a habit to save’. That stayed with me for life. Slowly, over the years, those tiny savings became the foundation of my own home”.

In Lakshmi Niwas, he essays the role of Srinivas, who is a sincere and selfless family man who has spent his entire life caught up in the everyday realities of managing household responsibilities, his children's education, their marriages, and fulfilling his wife Lakshmi's wishes for the family.

However, in meeting these immediate duties, his own dream of building a home for his wife always took a backseat. Now, with retirement approaching, that long-held promise has once again become the heartbeat of their relationship.

Lakshmi Niwas is set to air on Zee TV.

