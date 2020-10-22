Babil Khan on Thursday shared a video of his late father, actor Irrfan Khan, where the latter sings a Lata Mangeshkar classic for his wife Sutapa. Irrfan and Sutapa are at an airport, and while seeing her off, he croons the evergreen Lata song, "Mera saaya". Inadvertent humour is triggered off when Irrfan mixes up his lines, and asks whether it is "mera saaya" or "tera saaya". Sutapa laughs and corrects him. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Adorable Throwback Pic with Late Father, Says ‘I Love the Way You Shake My Soul Still’

"Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now," Babil captioned the Instagram post, adding a sad emoticon. "Such a sweet memory," a user commented on the clip. "Miss him and his voice a lot," another user wrote. Babil Khan Shares Father Irrfan Khan’s Unseen Pic with an Emotional Caption (View Post)

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Post Below:

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).