Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): As the comedy-drama 'Piku' completed eight years since it was released, reminiscing the memories with her co-stars, actor Deepika Padukone penned a long note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped behind-the-scene pictures featuring late actor Irrfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-t9UjrqRZ/

Sharing the stills, she wrote, "It's been 8 years since this gem of a movie released with these 2 very special people. And if I could relive this experience all over again, I'd do it in a heartbeat. @irrfan, I miss you! @amitabhbachchan , @sircarshoojit & @juhic3 I love you! To everyone who made this film possible, thank you for your energy.#Piku

As soon as the post was uploaded, netizens chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "This movie will always remain my comfort watch, the best."

Another commented, "Piku is indeed a gem of movie and will always have a special place in my heart."

"Irrfan will always be missed. One of a kind gem," another comment read.

Another user commented, "Piku is like that slice of pie you never knew you craved until you had a little taste."

'Piku' was a very realistic character, who though with a frowning forehead dealt with her father Amitabh Bachchan's childlike behaviour. The movie also starred the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan in the lead and was released in 2015. The film received positive reviews from both the critics as well as the audience. Deepika won her second Filmfare Award for Best Actress category for her role in the movie.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be next seen in the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Project K' opposite actor Prabhas. She also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year's biggest hit, Pathaan.

'Fighter', which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. (ANI)

