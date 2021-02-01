Jackie Shroff is apna bhidu, a moniker that he loves and owns. He is a man who loves to speak his heart no matter what. No amount of stardom could change him as a human who always feels for the underprivileged because he was one of them many years back. His rags to riches story is an inspiration and he used his image to help many. A year back, a story went viral which had Shakti Kapoor revealing that Shroff had to be convinced to pause his charitable ways to buy a house of his own. Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: Five Interesting Facts About Apna Bhidu That You Have No Clue About

Kapoor told IANS, "His mother knew that Jackie considers me a great friend and would listen to me. However, he also used to donate money to the less fortunate, especially to the ones living on the roads. So, convincing him to put his charity work on pause was a challenge." Clearly, the man is on a mission to help the destitute as much as he can. So on his birthday today, let us tell you a bit about some charitable acts of Jackie Shroff that you are not aware of.

On Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, the hosted listed out a few. Garewal mentioned that there are a lot of families in Mumbai that is supported by Shroff. The actor revealed that it could be for medical reasons or to eat food or whatever it is, he is ready to help them.

The street kids from Palli Hill to Teen Batti, the latter was where Shroff was born, have his number and they can call him anytime they want. The actor mentioned that anybody could call him at 2 am in the morning and help will be provided.

Shroff has distributed wheelchairs, crutches and cycles to the needy. He even has an account at Nanavati Hospital which was opened to help the needy with any medical requirement and discounted medicines. Ayesha Shroff, his wife, also mentioned that even when he was broke, he would still give away money to the poor at the signal.

Check out the interview here...

Shroff took care of the education expenses of art director, Ramesh Singh Gautam's son after he suffered a paralytic attack. Singh told Mid-Day, ""He is a gem of a person. I had worked with him in Prakash Jha's Bandish and had no communication with him since then. He got so concerned that he immediately sent me a cheque of Rs 25,000 for my son Kartikey's admission in a college and also told me that he will sponsor my son's education."

Shroff has been the brand ambassador of Thalassemia in India for a while and also worked for spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS. He also rallied to ban female foeticide.

When Simi Garewal quizzed him about every little-big gesture he did for others, Jackie said just one thing, "Not a big deal. It should be done." That's why everyone just loves to love Jaggu Dada.

