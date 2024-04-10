Actress Janhvi Kapoor has finally confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya at the Maidaan screening. The actress, who looked every inch beautiful in a cream-coloured pantsuit, completed her look with a custom-made neckpiece adorned with the inscription 'Shikhu,' which caught the attention of many. Janhvi Kapoor Dons ‘Shiku’ Neckpiece at Maidaan Screening; See Actress’ Viral Pic Flaunting Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s Name.

At the screening, the actress was seen posing with her father, Boney Kapoor, who has produced the project, and her brother, Arjun Kapoor, at the red carpet of the event. Ajay Devgn Graces Maidaan Special Screening in Style; Pooja Hegde, Vatsal Sheth, Sanya Malhotra and Others Attend the Star-Studded Event (Watch Videos).

Janhvi Kapoor Wearing 'Shikhu' Neckpiece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama film written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. The film talks about the life and journey of the esteemed football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Rahim revolutionised the sport in the country, and it was because of Rahim that the Indian football team, which played in the 4-2-4 combination, was once called the "Brazil of Asia".

