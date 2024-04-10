The special screening of Maidaan was a star-studded affair, with the film’s star cast and other renowned celebrities from B-town gracing the event, including Janhvi Kapoor. The actress left an impressive impression with her impeccable fashion statement; however, it was the neckpiece she donned that grabbed everyone’s attention. She sported a classy neckpiece with the name ‘Shiku’ embossed on it, officially confirming her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Earlier, her father, producer Boney Kapoor, had confirmed his daughter’s relationship with Shikhar. Ajay Devgn Graces Maidaan Special Screening in Style; Pooja Hegde, Vatsal Sheth, Sanya Malhotra and Others Attend the Star-Studded Event (Watch Videos).

Janhvi Kapoor At Maidaan Screening

