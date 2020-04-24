Jasleen Royal Recalls Cutting a Cake on Sachin Tendulkar’s Birthday as a 10-Year-Old Cricketer (Read Tweet)

Jasleen Royal With Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Wishes poured in from all parts of the globe on the 47th birthday of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Singer Jasleen Royal has shared a bit of sentimental nostalgia as to why the Master Blaster's birthday will always be special for her. Jasleen posted a throwback picture from her childhood cricket training days, sharing how she along with other budding cricketers celebrated Master Blaster's birthday back then. Sachin Tendulkar Plays Cricket With Ranbir Kapoor in Old Pic Shared by Neetu Kapoor.

"Cutting a cake on Sachin's birthday as a 10 year old cricketer at my academy to meeting the legend recently. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt," she wrote along with another image in which we can seen Jasleen sitting next to Sachin. Andaz Apna Apna Completes 25 Years: Did You Know Sachin Tendulkar Played This Role In Salman-Aamir Khan Cult Comedy?

Jasleen Royal Remembers Cutting a Birthday Cake For Sachin Tendulkar

Cutting a cake on Sachin's birthday as a 10 year old cricketer at my academy to meeting the legend recently. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt you are a force! Thank you for the inspiration! Fan forever ❤️#Sachin pic.twitter.com/9SYfxCH8or — Jasleen Royal (@jasleenroyal) April 24, 2020

Jasleen used to play cricket in childhood. She even made it to the national team selection but dropped the idea of pursuing cricket and chose to make a career in singing. Sendin love to Sachin, Jasleen wrote: "You are a force! Thank you for the inspiration! ...Fan forever."