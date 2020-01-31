Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's Film Opens To 10% Occupancy

Jawaani Jaaneman New Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Jawaani Jaaneman, Happy Hardy And Heer and Gul Makai are some of the releases of this week. Jawaani Jaaneman carried maximum buzz as it had Saif Ali Khan doing the obvious, be a player. Happy Hardy And Heer is yet another attempt by Himesh Reshammiya to prove he can act while Gul Makai hardly has any awareness around it. Saif's film has opened to really poor occupancy which will surely hurt this film. It opened to 5-10% occupancy as per a report on BOI. Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Is Aces, Alaya F Is Fabulous and Tabu a Riot in Nitin Kakkar’s Charming Film

There could be a reason behind the low performance of JJ. Reviews started trickling in only today which hurt its morning occupancy. Although the film is more than a player toeing the line, the projection of the film has been incorrect. The general feeling is that this is yet another film where Saif will be shown as a commitment-phobic man in love with his singlehood. Reviews suggest that's not all that there is. Had these reviews appeared yesterday, the film could have seen a better number. The first-day earnings could be around Rs 2 crore for this film and a sudden growth seems unlikely.

As for the rest, they could only rake in somewhere around 2-5% which is abysmal.