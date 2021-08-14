Johnny Lever earned his last name when he was working at Hindustan Lever. During a company function, he mimicked a few seniors which earned him the moniker Lever. His child-like enthusiasm at this age is infectious. You may have watched his energetic comic videos with his kids on Instagram. They are just hilarious! Even when he was becoming a famous comedian on the big screen, Lever didn't stop performing on live shows. In an interview, Lever explained the difference between stage and cinema saying, "On stage, you are constantly getting the audience-response and that tells whether you are doing it right or not. In front of the camera, there is no such instant reaction and I always felt out of sync with the scene. As I kept working more, my own work taught me how to work better (in films)." Johnny Lever Birthday Special: 5 Comedy Scenes Of This Brilliant Actor That Deserve A Standing Ovation

So on his birthday today, let's take a look at some of his hilarious stage performances.

Fun with celebs

On public demand

A jibe at Michael Jackson...a hilarious event

Even when the jokes aren't funny, his delivery makes them so.

Age couldn't dampen his spirits

Which among these performances are your favourite?

