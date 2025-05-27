After much waiting, the trailer for Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan's Housefull 5 was finally unveiled on Tuesday (May 27). The movie directed by Tarun Mansukhani is the fifth instalment of the beloved Housefull franchise. After creating excitement among fans with the teaser, the makers finally revealed the trailer for the upcoming comedy film. While the whole teaser was loaded with humour-filled moments, one specific scene had the internet talking. Jackie Shroff stole the show by recreating his son Tiger Shroff's viral "Choti bacchi ho kya?" dialogue from Heropanti. ‘Housefull 5’ Trailer: Jollys Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan Battle To Be the ‘Asli Haqdaar’ of Papa Ranjeet’s Property in This Chaos-Filled Comedy Film (Watch Video).

Jackie Shroff Recreates Tiger Shroff’s ‘Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya?’ Dialogue in ‘Housefull 5’

Housefull 5 trailer begins with a billionaire businessman named Ranjeet Dobriyal searching for the rightful heir to his £69 billion empire. It then introduces us to the characters played by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, all named Jolly, who appear like options in a multiple-choice question, leaving everyone confused.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Housefull 5’:

In the latter part of the trailer, there's a car chase scene featuring Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt as police officers. They narrowly escape an accident involving a new mother and her baby daughter. As Sanjay Dutt’s face gets squished against the window, Jackie, who is driving, asks, “Chhoti bacchi hai kya?” leaving fans in splits.

Reacting to Jackie's recreation of son Tiger Shroff's iconic line from his debut film Heropanti, fans lauded the veteran actor for his comic timing and delivery. Commenting under the trailer on YouTube, a user wrote, "Bete ka dialogue baap ne chipka diya", while another commented, "That 'Chhoti bacchi hai kya ' was really unexpected." Tiger Shroff Recreates Viral ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya’ Dialogue After Funny Memes and Reels on Movie Line Take Over the Internet.

Netizens React As Jackie Shroff Recreates Son Tiger Shroff’s Dialogue ‘Chhoti Bachhi Ho Kya?’

Photo Credits: NadiadwalaGrandson

The movie stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri as female leads, with Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, and Nikitin Dheer in supporting roles. Housefull 5 will be releasing in the theatre on June 6, 2025.

