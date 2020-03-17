Johny Lever and Daughter Jamie Team Up For The First Time For a TikTok Video and This Is What We Needed To Loosen Up a Bit!

Jamie Lever, Johny Lever (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The entire world is right now suffering lockdown and quarantines. In India too, people have finally taken the awareness seriously and are avoiding stepping out of the house. Many are also sharing how they are making their isolation a bit productive. Amid this, Bollywood actor and popular comedian, Johny Lever has an entertaining TikTok video served! He collaborated with his daughter, Jamie who recreates her father's dialogue in this! Madhuri Dixit's Greek Fan Dances on her Songs to Get Away From Coronavirus Stress, Actress Shares Love Saying 'Let's Make the Most of This Time'.

"1st Tiktok with daddy! On Popular demand.. Lekin kuch hatke," she wrote on Twitter as she shared this video. The father-daughter duo is seen mouthing the popular dialogue from the film Awara Paagal Deewana. Johny plays a character named Chhota Chhatri. He has a funny scene with Paresh Rawal and the same was mimicked by Johny and Jamie. Check out the video below.

Jamie and Johny!

This was definitely something worth sharing by the much-loved duo. In the stressful situation like the one we are in, such videos help ease down the tension. Amid the constant coronavirus outbreak posts and news pieces and precautionary measures, such unrelated funny videos are like a breath of fresh air. So, in case you are wondering how to entertain yourself during this period, just scroll through Jamie and Johny's videos!

Meanwhile, Bollywood has taken all the precautionary measures to be on the safe side. The shoots and promotions have been legit cancelled. The celebs are also taking to their social media accounts to keep their fans updated with latest developments on the COVID-19 happenings around the world. How did you like Johny-Jamie's hilarious video?