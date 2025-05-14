When Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning released in 2023, one particular scene went viral as audiences drew comparisons to Pathaan. The train stunt sequence featuring Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt bore striking similarities to a mid-film train fight in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. While some accused Mission: Impossible of copying Pathaan, others pointed out that Pathaan itself may have drawn inspiration from a Jackie Chan animated series. Mission Impossible 7 Trailer Out! Netizens Compare Action Sequences From Tom Cruise's Film With Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Though the origins of these similarities remain unclear, there are undeniable instances where Bollywood has borrowed heavily from the Mission: Impossible franchise - particularly Mission: Impossible 2 (2000), directed by John Woo. Ironically, this instalment is often considered the weakest in the series.

As we await Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (the eighth film in the franchise), here are five Bollywood scenes that took clear inspiration from Mission: Impossible movies.

1. Dilwale (2015)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolly Window (@bollywindow)

If you search for "Mission: Impossible scenes copied by Bollywood," the top result will likely be this car chase from Dilwale, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The sequence - where the leads lock eyes as their cars swerve around each other - is nearly identical to a scene in Mission: Impossible 2, featuring Cruise and Thandiwe Newton. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ India Box Office: Tom Cruise’s Film Sells 45,000 Tickets in Advance Booking.

2. Jaani Dushman (2002)

Jaani dushman 2002 copied scene from mission impossible 2000 pic.twitter.com/LNoflonlfJ — movies_copy_posting (@copy_posting) January 31, 2025

Rajkumar Santoshi’s supernatural action film is not only regarded as one of Bollywood’s worst but also a patchwork of Hollywood references (The Terminator, The Matrix, Mission: Impossible 2, and many more). The bike duel between Akshay Kumar and Armaan Kohli mirrors the final showdown between Cruise and Dougray Scott in MI-2.

PS - Credit where it’s due: Akshay Kumar performed some jaw-dropping stunts in forgettable '90s films that could rival Cruise - like this plane sequence from Khiladi 420...

3. Awara Paagal Deewana (2002)

Another MI-2 lift - this time featuring Aftab Shivdasani and Preeti Jhangiani, who fall in love at first sight while exchanging glances across a ballroom during a flamenco performance. The scene parallels Ethan Hunt’s introduction to Nyah (Thandiwe Newton) in MI-2.

PS - The plot of Awara Paagal Deewana is lifted from another Hollywood film, The Whole Nine Yards, while a very popular action scene was straightaway lifted from The Matrix.

4. Singham Returns (2014)

In this Rohit Shetty-directed film, Ajay Devgn’s convoy is ambushed on a bridge, blasting him sideways onto a jeep mid-run. The stunt closely resembles Cruise’s explosive set-piece in Mission: Impossible III. Shetty seems to be a major MI fan, given Dilwale’s homage as well. Tom Cruise’s Best ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts: From Rock Climbing in ‘Mi 2’ to Halo Jump in ‘Fallout’, 7 Times When Hollywood Star Impressed Us With His Daredevilry! (Watch Videos).

5. War (2019)

The high-octane bike chase between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff blends elements from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and MI-2.

Rogue Nation

Also this scene from War...

... bears much semblance to this scene in MI - 2

Have we missed any other MI-inspired Bollywood scenes? Let us know on social media!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning releases in Indian theatres on May 17 and in the US on May 23. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Hannah Waddingham, Charles Parnell, Shea Whigham, and Nick Offerman.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).