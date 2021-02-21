Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is all set to launch his autobiography in April this year. The 75-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to inform about the release date of his book and also expressed that he has written it with raw emotional honesty. Bedi's book is titled "Stories I must tell- The emotional journey of an actor". "WE HAVE A DATE! My #autobiography on April 2021. Thrilled to be published by @westland_books. Kabir Bedi on His Upcoming Autobiography: I Think People Will Get a Good Sense of Me as a Person.

I've poured my heart into this book and I've told it with raw emotional honesty. Stories of triumphs & tragedies, milestones & mistakes, remembrances & regrets, love, longing and lingering loss. #StoriesIMustTell," Kabir Bedi wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. In a recent interview with IANS, Kabir Bedi had spoken about his autobiography with the words: "It is the story of my life told through a number of stories.

Check Out Kabir Bedi’s Instagram Post Below:

I think people will get a good sense of me as a person, my triumphs and tragedies, milestones, mistakes -- everything after reading it. It is a very honest book. I have friends, family and fans in various parts of the world. So, I feel a lot of people would be interested to know my story, what I've learnt from life and the many things that happened on the way. It is a very fulfilling book for me and should be out before summer."

