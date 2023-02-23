Director Abhishek Kapoor, whose film Kai Po Che completed 10 years on Wednesday, has shared that it took him four years to put the film together."It took me four years to bring Kai Po Che to the audience. As a director, it was a challenging and fulfilling project. It was brilliant working with three new talents and there were multiple challenges when we made the film, but we braved them all," Kapoor said. Kai Po Che! Turns 10: Director Abhishek Kapoor Gets Nostalgic About His Film With Sushant Singh Rajput, RajKummar Rao, Amit Sadh (View Post).

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che starred late Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Kapoor also marvelled at his actors reaching great heights in their careers. "Today, Raj and Amit are both top actors and as a director I feel proud to have worked with them," he said. Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Auditioned for Kai Po Che, Says 'Nepotism Has Nothing to Do With What’s Happening Right Now'.

Kai Po Che had premiered at the Berlin Film Festival. Speaking of his upcoming projects, Kapoor said he will be launching two new talents, Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani in an upcoming action adventure film. The director is busy scouting the location to kick-start shooting for the yet-to-be titled film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2023 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).