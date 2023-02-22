Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): How time flies! Sushant Singh Rajput, RajKummar Rao and Amit Sadh-starrer 'Kai Po Che!' has clocked 10 years.

Marking the tenth anniversary, Amit took to Instagram and wrote, "#10yearsofkaipoche. Thank you for the beautiful chapter that we had together, I will always miss you Bro !!And big love to #teamkaipoche And forever grateful to @gattukapoor and @castingchhabra for this film."

He also dropped pictures from the sets.

In the first image, Amit is seen giving a tigh hug to late star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The second image features director Abhishek Kapoor posing with his lead stars -- Amit Sadh, Sushant Singh Rajput and RajKummar Rao.

Abhishek also got nostaglic as the film completed 10 years.

He penned a lengthy note, thanking the team of Kai Po Che.

"When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people's hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together , throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.. @amupuri thank u for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way," Abhishek wrote.

"I learnt a lot on this movie and I have my team, my crew to thank for that.. you are only as good as the people u work with and kaipiche was backed by the best team ever.. my writer @chaudhuripubali who worked with me to adapt #3mistakesofmylife by @chetanbhagat ( thank u Chetan for trusting me with ur book)and turn it into a screenplay. #supratiksen who stepped in at the right time and helped me get a good grip on it and did the dialogues. @itsamittrivedi and @swanandkirkire who brought the everlasting tunes to life #manjha #meethiboliyan #shubhaarambh which still play at every celebration . @mukeshchhabracc who brought together a cast that was fine tuned to perfection..," he added.

Released in 2013, 'Kai Po Che!', the film is based on Chetan Bhagat's bestselling book The 3 Mistakes Of My Life . It was critically acclaimed on release and also scored at the box office.

The hit film evolved around three friends who start their own sports shop and sports academy. The film then tracks their friendship and innocence tarnished by religious politics and communal hatred. (ANI)

