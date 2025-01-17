Azaad Movie Review: In Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Ajay Devgn plays a character whose car is passed down to his onscreen son, who transforms it into his own. In Azaad, Devgn’s character passes on his horse to a young man, played by his real-life nephew, Aaman Devgan. Of course, in Abhishek Kapoor's new film, Ajay Devgn enjoys more screen time, complete with a cool introductory scene befitting a rebel. However, his purpose remains the same: stay long enough to lend Azaad some star power, facilitate the passing of the baton, and let the debutant take over. Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan Bring Their Pets Along for Mumbai Promotions of ‘Azaad’ (See Pics).

Azaad is set in 1920 in a village in Central India’s provinces, where Govind (Aaman Devgan) works as a stable boy for the despot zamindar Rai Bahadur (Piyush Mishra). Rai Bahadur’s household includes his sadistic elder son Tej (Mohit Mallik) and his younger daughter Janki (Rasha Thadani), whom he wants to mould into a proper "English" lady to marry the eccentric son of the local British officer. Both the zamindar and his son also help the British in forcing the villagers to be transported to far-off lands and work as slaves there.

Watch the Trailer of 'Azaad':

Govind harbours feelings for Janki but has an even greater passion: finding a horse as fast and gallant as Chetak, the legendary stallion of Maharana Pratap. By chance, he discovers Azaad, the prized steed of Vikram Singh (Ajay Devgn), the leader of the outlaw rebels. The story unfolds as Govind comes into possession of Azaad, strengthens his bond with Janki, and deals with the chaos that ensues when her family and her British fiancé set their sights on the magnificent horse.

'Azaad' Movie Review - The Horse Steals Hearts

The true heart of Azaad lies not in the romantic subplot but in the bond between Govind and the horse. Their relationship exudes more chemistry than Govind’s interactions with Janki, adding a lively dynamic to the film. Azaad, the horse, steals the show as a hero in its own right, deeply loyal to its master and oddly fond of alcohol (PETA may want to skip this one). The scenes where Govind tries to win over Azaad - to the bemusement of Vikram - are some of the film’s highlights.

A Still From Azaad

I felt it a bit contrived that Vikram Singh would recruit a rookie with no real grudge against the system into his rebel fold, apart from the plot saying so. That said, Govind’s attempts to make Azaad “jealous” provide some lighthearted moments reminiscent of Thor’s love triangle with his hammer and axe in Thor: Love and Thunder.

A Still From Azaad

At times, the film anthropomorphises Azaad a little too much, such as when the horse kicks away its bottle to impress a potential mate. This stretches believability and echoes the tired trope of how only a woman can inspire a man to change. Still, if you’re in the mood for a tale of friendship between man and animal, Azaad isn’t a bad choice.

'Azaad' Movie Review - Deserved Better Screenplay

Unfortunately, the film’s writing lacks originality. While it’s a period drama, that’s no excuse for recycling clichés from bygone eras: star-crossed lovers who start off as frenemies, a villain with a pencil moustache, a mournful sister-in-law, and so on. The screenplay is predictable (why were there multiple people involved in writing this?), with every narrative thread galloping exactly where you’d expect. For instance, it’s painfully obvious when a major character is about to exit the story after he is introduced, and there's no surprise left when that happens.

A Still From Azaad

The climax devolves into a discounted version of Lagaan meets Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, with a sporting competition whose outcome is a foregone conclusion. The only mild surprise is a stunt by Govind (or rather Aaman Devgan’s impressively wigged body double) that mirrors one from Vikram’s introduction. While the film ends on a conventional happy note, it leaves you wondering about the characters’ future - the villains are still around, and Govind’s troubles seem far from over.

'Azaad' Movie Review - The Lead Performances

The romantic subplot is serviceable at best. Rasha Thadani’s Janki is playful and confident, and there is a sweet training montage told through a song with Govind and Azaad. However, her role is underwhelming for a debut, and her performance is raw, with several scenes requiring stronger expressions. The inclusion of an exploitative item song featuring her feels unnecessary as if the filmmakers were scrambling for ways to extend her screen time.

A Still From Azaad

Aaman Devgan, as the male debutant, displays a confident physical presence and shines in scenes with the horse, though he, too, needs to work on his expressions. Ajay Devgn’s extended cameo is solid; he elevates the film whenever he’s on screen, alongside Azaad. Diana Penty feels miscast as the former village belle and Vikram’s lover, now married to Tej. Mohit Malik leaves a mark as the cruel Tej, while Piyush Mishra is his usual self.

'Azaad' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Azaad has its moments, particularly in the man-animal camaraderie, Ajay Devgn's supporting turn, and the horse stealing the show. But its reliance on formulaic writing and clichéd tropes prevents it from going beyond ordinary, not to mention the pretty okayish performances of its two star-kid-debutantes. Azaad may work well as a one-time watch but is ultimately unremarkable for its genre.

Rating: 2.5

