Azaad - the first Bollywood release of 2025 to feature two star kids in lead - hit theatres on January 17, 2025. Clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, the film was expected to generate curiosity as the debut vehicle for Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. Adding to the anticipation, Ajay Devgn himself played a pivotal role in the period drama, which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. ‘Emergency’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Can Kangana Ranaut End Her BO Drought Since ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’?

So, did Azaad succeed in launching these newcomers with a bang? Unfortunately, the movie received mixed reviews from critics, and the audience’s response was equally underwhelming. Despite an extensive PR campaign centred on Rasha's debut, the film - set against the backdrop of the British Raj and revolving around the bond between a human and a horse - failed to captivate even its intended family audience. Not even Ajay Devgn's star power managed to draw fans to the theatres.

The Budget of 'Azaad'

While the official budget hasn't been disclosed, reports suggest that Azaad was made on an estimated budget of INR 80 crore (some claim INR 100 crore, but we'll stick to the lower figure). Understanding the film's lacklustre box office performance begins with knowing the production cost.

Watch the Trailer of 'Azaad':

'Azaad' Box Office Update - Opening Weekend

Released on January 17, Azaad netted just INR 4.05 crore during its opening weekend in India - a meagre collection for a film with an INR 80-crore budget. Poor reviews and disinterest from theatregoers leave little hope for recovery in the days ahead. ‘Azaad’ Movie Review: In Aaman Devgan-Rasha Thadani’s Predictable Debut Film, Their Four-Legged Co-Star Steals the Show Even From Ajay Devgn!

The breakdown of its three-day collections (as per Bollywood Hungama) paints a grim picture. On its opening day (Friday), the film earned INR 1.40 crore. Saturday saw a further dip, with earnings of INR 1.30 crore. Sunday fared slightly better with INR 1.35 crore, but the numbers still failed to surpass the opening day's figures. With such a weak start, Azaad is clearly heading toward box office failure, even before its first week concludes.

Adding to its woes, the overseas performance was equally poor. The worldwide gross collection for Azaad currently stands at just INR 5.17 crore, further solidifying its disappointing run.

