Azaad, released in theatres today, January 17, marks the highly anticipated debuts of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. Set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era, the film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty. Despite sky-high expectations, Azaad has garnered mixed reviews from critics. While many have lauded the debutants’ performances and called the film “compelling,” others have highlighted the horse as the “third hero” of the narrative. However, some critics found the film to be a “slow watch.” ‘Azaad’ Movie Review: In Aaman Devgan-Rasha Thadani’s Predictable Debut Film, Their Four-Legged Co-Star Steals the Show Even From Ajay Devgn!

In an interview with ANI, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani shared insights into their characters. Aaman said, “Talking about his character, Aaman said, “The character I play is very appealing because action and rebellion are things that naturally excite a young man.” Rasha added, “My character is not afraid of anyone. She knows who she is and where she comes from. She is very determined and confident.” Take a look at what critics have said about the film. Rasha Thadani Turns Heads at ‘Azaad’ Screening; Actress Shares BTS Pics and Says ‘The Day Is Finally Here’ in Insta Post.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Azaad’ Movie Below:

Hindustan Times: “Azaad has nothing new to offer except two new actors. Apart from the loose, slow screenplay, the story is riddled with cliches. A film on a horse ought to have had speed.”

Koimoi: “Azaad truly shines as one of the true heroes of the film, as it rightly should. However, some of the scenes do add to the film’s pace laboriously in the second half. Aaman Devgan is a complete show-stealer in this one. Rasha Thadani has a scintillating screen presence.”

India Today: “Azaad could have been a far more captivating watch. But, for now, it looks like a half-baked story. Does it make for a big screen experience? No. Is it a slow watch? Yes. Would it upset you? No. Azaad will not blow your mind away. It is an easily forgettable film, but it won't disappoint you.”

News18: “The film could have benefited from tighter editing in some portions, as you feel there’s an unnecessary drag that could have been cut out from the final copy of the film. Overall, Azaad is a decent cinematic experience that manages to capture the heart and soul of an era.”

Times Now: “Azaad is self-aware of the pros and cons of the offbeat concept and it plays to its strengths. The horse isn’t just a prop, but the third hero of the film who emotes, entertains and tickles the funny bone.”

