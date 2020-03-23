Kangana Ranaut Birthday: Best Roles Of The National-Award Winning Actress That No One Should Miss!

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Movie Stills)

Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 33rd birthday! The curly-haired-actress has been in the top of her acting game for years now. She chose some off-beat films in the early phase of her career but ended up becoming one of the most-liked actresses of B-town. Her acting capacity is known to all as Ms Ranaut knows how to pull off any role without making it look like the previous one. Here are some of the roles played by Kangana that no one can pull off as she did. Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Looks Gorgeous in a Decked Up Avatar in These New Pictures from the Sets.

Simran in Gangster- Kangana debuted through the Anurag Basu film only to startle everyone. She plays the role of a dancer, an alcoholic who is in love with an under cover cop. She played it convincingly.

Shonali Gujral in Fashion- She plays the confident supermodel in the Madhur Bhandarkar film. Her life changes after an unfortunate incident. Her performance in this 'riches to rags' role is unforgettable and helped her bag National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Rani Mehra in Queen- Kangana plays a soon-to-be bride who gets ditched by her fiance, leading her to a journey of self discovery. Her transition from an under-confident, shy girl to a confident one, is simply endearing. Yet again, her flawless performance here helped her clinch National Film Award for Best Actress trophy.

Datto in Tanu Weds Manu Returns- Her role as Kusum Sangwan aka Datto is just a class apart. She also plays the role of 'Tanu,' a personality exact opposite to Datto. However, her performance as Datto just wins the hearts in the end, making us forget that we are talking about the same person in the end!

Jaya Nigam in Panga- Kangana plays a middle-class woman who was once a kabaddi world champion in this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari flick. The actress has done a commendable job in showing shades of emotions including that of a mother's and a player's all at once. Her performance received critical acclamation.

These are some of the milestones in her long career graph. It is no secret that she has been often associated to controversies, but her amazing performances and zest for good films and roles, automatically makes her cone-goer's darling. Hopefully, fans will see more such beautiful performances by her.