Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Looks Gorgeous in a Decked Up Avatar in These New Pictures from the Sets 

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, titled Thalaivi and there's no doubt the actress is going to everything to make sure she nails her act in this one. The actor’s team recently gave us a glimpse of the Panga actress from the sets of the film. In the pictures, Kangana is seen in a classical dancer's avatar. The actress looks gorgeous in her decked up avatar.

With this picture, her team also wished her hairstylist Maria Sharma on her 50th work anniversary. The pictures show Kangana getting ready ahead of her shoot. Sharing the gorgeous pictures, her team wrote, "Wishing Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. This legendary hair stylist who worked with screen icons like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Manisha Koirala completed 50 years on the sets of Thalaivi. #KanganaRanaut started her career with Maria Ji with films like 'Woh Lamhe' and 'Once Upon A Time in Mumbai'. Here she's seen putting final touches on Kangana's stunning Indian look for #Thalaivi. Stay tuned for more."

Kangana’s fans loved the look and also congratulated Maria for her achievements as they commented on her pictures. A fan wrote “Gorgeous” while another wrote, “mesmerising."Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. It is scheduled to release in 2020.