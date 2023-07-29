Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut slammed the latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The actress called it "rubbish" and said that shame on filmmaker Karan Johar for copying his own films of the nineties. Kangana took to Instagram, where she first drew parallels of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani to last week's Hollywood release, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. She said that the "nepo gang" hinting at Kjo, whom she had called the "flag bearer of nepotism" on an episode of 'Koffee With Karan', has made as a "saas bahu ka rona". Kangana Ranaut Calls Ranveer Singh 'Cartoon Looking Person', Advises RRKPK Star To Stop Getting Influenced By Karan Johar!.

Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories: "Indian audiences watching 3 hours long film on the origin of nuclear weapon and intricacies of atomic science aur yahan nepo gang ka wahi saas bahu ka rona, lekin why he needs Rs 250 crore to make a daily soap …. ???” "Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it … Don't waste funds it's not easy time for the industry, retire now and let young film makers make new and revolutionary films …" She then added that the audience can't be fooled anymore.

"They have rejected atrocious and creatively poor films full of fake sets and over the top fake costumes, who dresses like this in real life also where are tacky houses like those in Delhi??? What rubbish!!!! Shame on Karan Johar for copying his own vintage movies of the nineties… also how come he spend Rs 250 crore on this stupidity? Who gives them this kind of money's while real talent struggle to get funds !!!" The actress also gave a word of advice to actor Ranveer Singh.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Status:

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"My sincere advice to @ranveersingh he should stop getting influenced by Karan Johar and his dressing sense … he should dress up like a normal human being, like Dharm ji (Dharmendra) or Vinod Khanna ji dressed in their days, Indian people can't identify with a cartoon looking person calling himself a hero, please see all south heroes how they dress up and carry themselves with great dignity and integrity….. They look manly and dignified… people don't ruin the culture in our country." On the acting front, Kangana will next be seen in Tejas and Emergency.