Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories, expressing her disapproval of Ranveer Singh's dressing sense in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She referred to him as a 'cartoon-looking person' and advised him to refrain from being influenced by Karan Johar. The Manikarnika actress further suggested that Ranveer should dress like normal human beings and should take inspiration from veteran actors like Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna, who exuded a more relatable and dignified appearance. Kangana also praised South actors for their impeccable style and urged him not to deviate from Indian cultural values. Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan Turn Barbie and Ken in Deepfaker Barbie Trailer (Watch Video).