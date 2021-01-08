Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday left for Bhopal after recording her statement with Bandra Police in connection with a sedition case filed against her. "If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad," Kangana tweeted on Friday evening. Kangana Ranaut and Sister Rangoli Chandel Visit Bandra Police Station to Record Statement in Sedition Case

The actress and her sister Rangoli Chandel appeared before the Bandra Police earlier in the day. A Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali S.A. Sayyed had accused Kangana and Rangoli of defaming the film industry, portraying the people working in the industry in bad light, with allegations of nepotism, drug addiction, communal bias, and attempting to drive a wedge between artistes of different communities, calling them murderers, insulting religions, etc. on social media and through their public utterances. Kangana Ranaut in Recent Video Message: I Am Being Tortured Mentally, Emotionally As Cases After Cases Are Being Filed Against Me

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/BqGrldzBvx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, Kangana had shared a video on Twitter alleging that she is being tortured mentally, emotionally and physically.

