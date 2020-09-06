The tiff between actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is getting worse online. After the actress compared Mumbai to PoK, Sanjay asked her to not return. To which, Kangana responded by announcing her date of return. In a conversation with a news channel's journalist, Sanjay referred to Kangana as 'haramkhor ladki'. Kangana has doubled down on him. She released a video, where she not only announces her date of return once again but also claims that the mentality that Raut has displayed publicly is why a girl is raped in our country every hour. Kangana Ranaut Should Apologise for Calling Mumbai a 'Mini Pakistan', Says Sanjay Raut.

Kangana said, "Daughters of this country will not forgive you. You have empowered all those who exploit women with you what you said. When Aamir Khan ji said that he is afraid in this country, nobody called him haramkhor. Or when Naseeruddin Shah ji said it, no one called him haramkhor."

"I wouldn't get tired of praising Mumbai police, you can watch my old interviews," she continued. "But when I criticise them, that is my freedom of expression. I criticise them. I criticise you, Sanjay ji. You are not Maharashtra. You cannot say that I've criticised Maharashtra." Kangana Ranaut Should Be Given Police Protection, Says Anil Vij.

"I am coming to Mumbai on September 9. Your people are saying that they will break my jaw, kill me. Please kill me, because the soil of this nation has been irrigated with the blood of many people who have given up their lives for the pride and respect of the nation. I will also give up my life. I also have to pay that debt. Let's meet on September 9. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video Message to Sanjay Raut Here:

Kangana has earned the support online from many people after Raut's remark. Dia Mirza, who is almost never on the same page as Kangana, has also tweeted criticising Raut asking him to apologise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).