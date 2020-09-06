Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 6 (ANI): Haryana Minister Anil Vij has come out in support of actress Kangana Ranaut and stated that she should be given police protection after the Bollywood diva accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of allegedly threatening her to not come to Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, the Minister said that the actress should be allowed to make revelations freely on whatever she wants to do.

"Kangana Ranaut should be given police protection. She should be allowed to make revelations freely," the Minister said on Saturday when asked on Ranaut's allegations that she was being stopped from making revelations on the use of drugs in Bollywood.

The Minister also slammed Raut for allegedly threatening Ranaut not to come to Mumbai after the latter slammed the city police.

"Mumbai is not anybody's inheritance. Anybody can go there. Actions must be taken against people allegedly threatening her. You cannot stop anybody from speaking the truth. The candle brigades hit the road on every issue. Why are they quiet on this? Why aren't they returning their medals in support of Ranaut, who is being stopped from telling truths?," Vij asked.

Earlier on Thursday, the actress took to Twitter claiming, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

"After a major star has been killed I spoke about drug and movie mafia racket, I don't trust Mumbai Police because they ignored SSR's complaints. He told everyone they will kill him yet he was killed. If I feel unsafe, does that mean I hate the industry and Mumbai?" she said in another tweet.

Hitting back at Ranaut, Raut accused her of lying and said, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai Police all over the world."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

