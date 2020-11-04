India woke up to the news of Arnab Goswami's arrest today and there has been chaos on social media ever since. The Republic TV news anchor was detained by the Alibaug Police in an abetment to suicide case and was taken in custody after a brutal encounter at his home this morning. This did not go well with a lot of netizens as they expressed their anger towards it. Amongst the many Twitteratis who revolted against this act was Kangana Ranaut, who was very upset with this decision. Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Is No More Welcome in Ayodhya, Says VHP.

The Manikarnika actress took to Twitter to post a video, sharing her views on the same. In the said video, we can see the actress harshly slamming Maharashtra government for taking such resolute steps. She raised some intrepid questions in front of the government in her usual bold style.

In the video, we see Kangana in her car as she records this video. She began by saying, “I want to ask the Maharashtra government that today, you went inside Arnab Goswami’s house, beat him, pulled him by his hair, assaulted him. How many houses will you break? How many throats will you choke, how many people’s hair will you pull and how many voices will you silence? Sonia Sena, how many mouths will you gag? These voices will keep growing. Before us, so many martyrs’ throats were slit, they were hanged for their right to free speech. No matter, you will silence, many others will rise.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai? (Why are Pappuro, Penguins and Sonia Sena so angry) Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai (We have to pay the debt of freedom)#ArnabGoswami.” Kangana Ranaut Has Right to Dissent, But Mumbai-PoK Comment Naive, Says Congress.

Pappupro ko gussa kyun aata hai? Penguins ko gussa kyun aata hai? Sonia sena ko itna gussa kyun aata hai?Arnab sir let them pull your hair and assault you for the cause of free speech greats before us got hanged with smiles on their faces,Aazadi ka karz chukana hai #ArnabGoswami https://t.co/QcBPTnaUoR — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

According to the reports, the arrest took place after a 53-year-old interior designer (Anvay Naik) and his mother Kumud Naik died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018 and blamed the anchor for their death in a suicide note. The suicide note claimed that Arnab along with two others — Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda —had not paid him Rs 5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints and later suicide.

