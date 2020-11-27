It is a major victory for Kangana Ranaut. The actress has won the case against BMC which she had filed after the government body carried out a hurried demolition at her office in September. The Bombay High Court analysed the demolition notices, comments made by the actress on the government and backlash she received from Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut and concluded that the act was carried out with "nothing but malice in law". The court might also ask BMC to pay the damages to the actress. Kangana Ranaut Shares Visuals of Her Razed Office by BMC, Calls the Demolition #DeathofDemocracy (Watch Video).

A valuer has been appointed by the Bombay HC, but the order on the compensation has been reserved. "Petitioner [Kangana] can make an application for regularisation. No further steps can be taken by BMC against such regularisation till application disposed off," the court added.

Kangana has also responded to the victory. She said, "When an individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy"

See Kangana's Tweet Here:

When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO. https://t.co/pYkO6OOcBr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

But that's not all. The Bombay HC also asked Kangana to show restrain when she's talking about the government.

The row between Kangana and the state government began when the actress said she is more scared of the Mumbai Police than the movie mafia. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked her to not return if she had a problem. Kangana hit back using why the city felt like PoK. Sanjay called the actress 'haramkhor ladki' in an interview. Kangana announced her return to Mumbai, amid protests.

