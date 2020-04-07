Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Refuses to Tag Taj Mahal as a Symbol of Love, Calls it Creepy Instead

Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rangoli Chandel recently commented on one of the wonders of the world and yes, of course, we are talking about Taj Mahal. The great historical monument built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahaan is often tagged as the symbol of love simply because the Emperor made it in the memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. While Indians are extremely proud of this monument, Kangana's sister, Rangoli refuses to tag it as anything great. She took to her Twitter account to clarify why she thinks the monument doesn't deserve any praise and believes it to be creepy instead. Rangoli Chandel Shares a Throwback Picture with Hrithik Roshan from the Days When 'He Wanted to Come in Kangana Ranaut's Good Books'.

"Mr @rajcheerfull ji not every Indian is proud of Taj Mahal, a grave can never be a symbol of love, we are forced to accept it as a wonder but it’s creepy as hell especially when we know how she suffered in her lifetime how the artists who made it were tortured it’s creepy," she tweeted while replying to a user who belonged to the same school of thoughts. We can't really start a debate on this issue since everyone is entitled to have his or her opinion. Rangoli Chandel Trolls Alia Bhatt for Best Actress Win, Calls Out Ananya Panday's Best Debutante Win at Filmfare 2020 Awards - Read Tweets.

Check Out Rangoli Chandel's Tweets

If you are taught woman is your kheti what else to expect .... so shameful how can a man be known as the ultimate lover who is just a sex addict and women abuser of highest order but yehi toh kamal hai leftist historians aur media ka, Sabka kat rahe hain 👏👏 https://t.co/OK2M9pJuxB — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 7, 2020

"If you are taught woman is your kheti what else to expect .... so shameful how can a man be known as the ultimate lover who is just a sex addict and women abuser of highest order but yehi toh kamal hai leftist historians aur media ka, Sabka kat rahe gain," she continued with her next tweets. The episode has the potential to start a new social media war but let's hope the discussion ends before that. Meanwhile, let's keep praying for coronavirus patients since they need our prayers the most currently.