Filmmaker Karan Johar is elated to have made it to the London leg of the screening of his much-acclaimed drama Homebound. Karan Johar Speaks Out for Deol Family; Urges Media to Respect Their Privacy Amid Sunny Deol’s Outburst (View Post).

The special screening organized by director Gurinder Chadha was also attended by protagonists Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Karan Johar Shares Joy After Attending ‘Homebound’ Screening in London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Dropping a couple of photos from the Homebound screening on social media, KJo penned on his official Instagram handle, "Made it to the London leg of our @homeboundthefilm campaign & it was a night filled with the warmest love, familiar and new faces and a whole lot of support for our film.(sic)."

The Dharma head further showed his gratitude to Gurinder Chadha for hosting them. "A special shoutout to @gurinder.chadha who so graciously hosted this screening for us (red heart emoji)," he added.

Earlier this month, KJo also attended the screening of Homebound in Los Angeles.

The event further marked Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, along with the film’s primary cast and crew in attendance.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a string of photographs featuring Ishaan, Vishal Jethwa, Bela, along with director Neeraj Ghaywan.

“The journey of #Homebound around the world continues — this time in LA, with a screening attended by @belabajaria, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, alongside the cast & crew! Super grateful & thrilled that you could be there for our film, Bela," KJo captioned the post.

Prior to this, Martin Scorsese, who is the Executive Producer of the drama, hosted a screening of Homebound in New York City. ‘I Am Fragile Today’, Admits Karan Johar As He Receives National Award for Rocky Aur ‘Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

Shedding further light on the movie, Neeraj Ghaywan shared in a statement, “Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Karan Johar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).