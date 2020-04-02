Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Are Not a Fan of His Dressing, Want Daddy to Wear Simple Clothes (Watch Video)

Karan Johar With Kids Yash and Roohi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi don't like their 'dadda's' style and want him to dress in "simple clothes". Karan on Wednesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his children touring his walk-in closet. In the video, Karan is heard saying: "Wow, Roohi, Yash we are in dadda's closet. Roohi do you like dadda's clothes?" A playful Roohi says: "No." Takht: After Fox Studio’s Exit, Karan Johar Partners With Bhushan Kumar to Keep His Period Drama Going?

Karan then asks Yash: "Yash, what should dadda wear then?" Pat comes the reply from Yash saying: "Simple clothes". Karan captioned the video: "In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars." Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section, where he wrote: "I agree with Yash. Give us a simple look." Karan Johar Declares Imtiaz Ali’s Highway as Alia Bhatt’s Debut Film!

Yash and Roohi Unimpressed by Dad Karan Johar's Closet Collection

Cuteness Overloaded!

Sanjay Kapoor said: "Haha. Simple clothes." Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda replied: "Haha. This is the best."