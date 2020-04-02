Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Are Not a Fan of His Dressing, Want Daddy to Wear Simple Clothes (Watch Video)

Filmmaker Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi don't like their 'dadda's' style and want him to dress in "simple clothes". Karan on Wednesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him and his children touring his walk-in closet. In the video, Karan is heard saying: "Wow, Roohi, Yash we are in dadda's closet. Roohi do you like dadda's clothes?" A playful Roohi says: "No." Takht: After Fox Studio’s Exit, Karan Johar Partners With Bhushan Kumar to Keep His Period Drama Going?
Karan then asks Yash: "Yash, what should dadda wear then?" Pat comes the reply from Yash saying: "Simple clothes". Karan captioned the video: "In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars." Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to the comment section, where he wrote: "I agree with Yash. Give us a simple look."
Yash and Roohi Unimpressed by Dad Karan Johar's Closet Collection
In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars
Bachche man ke sache has a new meaning in my sartorial choices! #toodles #lockdownwiththejohars
Sanjay Kapoor said: "Haha. Simple clothes." Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Nanda replied: "Haha. This is the best."