Its holiday season and who wouldn’t want to head out for a family outing and that too when New Year is around the corner. Yesterday we saw pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhat leaving the city. They all were jetting off to Jaipur to celebrate New Year 2021. Christmas 2020: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Ring in the Holiday Season With a Family Get Together.

As pictures of these B-town celebs hit the internet, many wondered if it was a secret wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, the RK lad had stated had it not been the pandemic, he would have sealed the deal with his ladylove this year. But looks like this trip to Jaipur is purely to celebrate New Year 2021. Ranbir’s mommy, actress Neetu Kapoor even shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen posing with her son and Ranveer Singh and the trio is all smiles. Well, it is not that often we get to see such a cute selfie!

Ranveer – Deepika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Alia With The Kapoors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The Selfie Of The Trio That’s Going Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RK ( Smart_People’s_Choice )🌟 (@ranbir__kapoor82)

From the picture it is pretty clear that Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor have already started to have fun ahead of the New Year. Well, we just cannot wait to see Ranbir – Alia and Ranveer – Deepika’s pictures from the New Year 2021 gathering!

