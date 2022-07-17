Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying with her family in London and has shared a picture of the "view" while on date with husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena posted a picture from her outing with her husband Saif on her Instagram story. She shared a candid image of Saif lounging on a sofa in a restaurant. The actor looks dapper in a grey suit paired with a pink shirt. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Accompany Saif Ali Khan to His Boarding School in Winchester (View Pic).

The actress is not seen in the image as she's clicking the photograph. On Saif's photo, Kareena lovingly wrote: "Quite a view this evening." The actress had earlier shared a motley of pictures with her elder son Taimur, where the two were seen enjoying having gelatos. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Along With Son Taimur Attend the Rolling Stone Concert in Style (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story:

Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alongside the mother-son picture, she wrote: "The messy gelato series with Tim." On the work front, Kareena has finished shooting of her upcoming film, based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. She is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.

