Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor's chemistry in Ki & Ka was much talked about and appreciated. The duo looked amazing together and we won't hesitate in requesting filmmakers to cast them together once again. And as the handsome hunk of Bollywood gets ready to celebrate his 35th birthday amid restrictions, his co-star has managed to send him some virtual hugs. Bebo took to her Instagram account to share a rather happy picture with her fellow 'Kapoor'ian and it instantly brought a smile to our face. Arjun Kapoor Birthday: Revisiting Actor's Adorable Moments With His Sisters That Prove He's Coolest Bro Ever! (View Pics).

"Another year, older, wiser but still unable to crack that pout... Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor...It's a biggish" captioned Kareena while sharing a picture with him on his Instagram story. While Bebo and Karan Johar are known for their very famous pouts in the industry, we are content with Arjun Kapoor's efforts as well. However, it only takes a pout queen to judge a pout, right? While Bebo's not really convinced with his attempt, we hope the actor keeps trying and is eventually able to nail it someday. Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: The Blue Eyed Boy Living by the Mantra, Do Well, Live Well and Dress Really Well!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birthday Wish for Arjun

Kareena's birthday wish for Arjun (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Besides Kareena, Arjun's list of birthday messages includes ones from his sisters Anshula, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. Yes, his ladylove, Malaika Arora is yet to wish him socially and we hope her post comes in very soon. Till then, let's be patient, shall we?

