Karim Morani, Chennai Express Producer, Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Daughters Shaza, Zoa Get Coronavirus Infection

Karim Morani (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bollywood producer Karim Morani has now tested positive for COVID-19 after his two daughters earlier did. It was earlier reported that his daughter Shaza Morani was first tested as positive Coronavirus patient. Later, the news of his other daughter, Zoa came through as she too was tested positive. Now, in an unfortunate development, the producer himself has been infected by the deadly contagious virus. BMC Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Spread, Warns Strict Action Against Violators.

Mohomed Morani, the Chennai Express producer's brother confirmed the piece of news to Mumbai Mirror. He was quoted saying by the tabloid,"Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital."

As per the reports, Shaza was tested positive after she returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March. On the other hand, Zoa had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March. They were admitted soon and are currently under isolation and treatment.

It is simply astounding how the virus is affecting the families. Earlier, the news of Rock On! actor Purab Kohli's family getting infected shocked everyone. They are currently in UK, in self-isolation, taking necessary treatment. The actor shared his experience through the Instagram post and urged everyone to strictly follow social distancing. Well, with increasing Coronavirus cases in India, it is simply wise to resist the urge to get out of the houses for everyone's health's sake.