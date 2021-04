Actor Kartik Aaryan got into Pati Patni Aur Woh mode on Wednesday, to encourage everyone to register for Covid vaccination. In his new Instagram post, Kartik posts the trademark moustache and neatly-combed hairdo of Chintu Tyagi, his character in the 2019 comedy drama. Along with the picture, he wrote a witty message revelling in trademark humour. Kangana Ranaut Urges Everyone To Get Vaccinated for COVID-19, Says ‘Please Register for the Vaccine, Don’t Feel Hopeless’ (Watch Video).

"When you're 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you're 41," he captioned the picture. Bhumi Pednekar played Kartik's on-screen wife in the film, which also starred Ananya Panday. The film was a new-age remake of a 1978 comedy classic by BR Chopra of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. Kareena Kapoor Implores Everyone To Understand The Gravity Of The Situation; Says 'Spare A Thought For Our Doctors And Medical Staff'.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

Kartik was recently in the news over his controversial exit from Karan Johar's upcoming Dostana 2. His upcoming films are Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

