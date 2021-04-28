Actress Kangana Ranaut urged everyone on Wednesday to get themselves vaccinated for Covid-19, in a new video message on Twitter. She added that if we can't be the solution then we should not be the problem, too. Speaking in Hindi, she said: "The entire world is battling this pandemic and it has affected everyone, and I feel a lot of people are feeling disheartened. They feel negative and de-motivated." Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Gets Postponed Due To 'Alarming Rise In COVID-19 Cases And Lockdown' - Read Statement.

Kangana added: "I would like to say that this is not the time for self-pity because people who are really battling this, don't have the time to feel disheartened. For those who are over-thinking, let me tell you every generation somewhere has fought epidemics or pandemics, be it the Spanish flu, tuberculosis or plague. So, why do you think you are special?" Kangana Ranaut Wishes Speedy Recovery to 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar After She Tests COVID-19 Positive.

The actress urged everyone to be the solution and not the problem. "Today, with modernisation and travel, the entire world has suddenly been affected, and the population of India is the highest in the world. The freedom we want to enjoy will have its drawbacks, too. But becoming a problem in this problem, how is that smart? If we can't be the solution then we should not be the problem, too. We should help others but, first, help yourself," Kangana said.

Check Out the Video Below:

The 34-year-old actress asked everyone to be mindful about not contracting the virus. "Be mindful that you do not get the virus. Till last year, we were hopeless about what would happen with the vaccine but we now have a vaccine and medicines, too. Doctors say that if you take a shot of the vaccine you don't need to be hospitalized. You could be treated at home and, with mild symptoms, the recovery rate is 100 per cent. So, is it right to spread rumours about the vaccine?" she continued.

"Many among my staff did not want to get vaccinated, but I made them understand and got them registered. On May 1, I will get vaccinated along with my family, staff and friends. Please register for the vaccine, please don't feel hopeless," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2021 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).