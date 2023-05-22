Dear @anuragkashyap72 ,
Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself…
— Vikram (@chiyaan) May 22, 2023
In an interview with Film Companion, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he had Chiyaan Vikram in mind when he wrote the script for his upcoming film, Kennedy. He said that he reached out to Vikram to offer him the role, but he never responded. As a result, Kashyap cast Rahul Bhat in the lead role. Kashyap said, "I actually had a specific actor in mind, when I wrote this film. Which is why the film is called Kennedy." Kennedy Teaser: Anurag Kashyap’s Noir Drama Featuring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat Looks Promising.
When asked who the actor was, Kashyap said, "Because that actor's nickname is Kennedy. The film was called the Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy."
