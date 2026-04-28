'Bhooth Bangla' Unveils ‘O Ri O Sanwariya’ Song Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tabu Elevate Film With Classical Grace (Watch Video)

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Bhooth Bangla has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, marking the reunion of the iconic Bollywood duo Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. Known for delivering timeless comedy entertainers, the duo brings back their signature blend of chaos and humor, evoking a strong sense of nostalgia. The film recently hit theatres and is already roaring at the box office, witnessing a steady rise in numbers.

Amid this success, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming song ‘O Ri O Sanwariya’, featuring Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu. Set against a regal, palace-like backdrop, the teaser leans into a rich classical aesthetic, with both embracing a graceful, traditional avatar. The visuals capture graceful movements and old-world charm, while classical instruments shape a soulful melody, promising a song that will win hearts. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan Set To Collaborate on Two New Projects Following ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Success – Report.

‘O Ri O Sanwariya’ Song Teaser

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Bhooth Bangla is dominating the box office with record-breaking numbers, emerging as one of the biggest entertainers of the year. The film is witnessing houseful theatres and packed screens, with audiences stepping out laughing. Its strong word-of-mouth and love continue to drive its impressive theatrical run, making it the biggest blockbuster entertainer of the year. Is ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Happening Anytime Soon? ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Star Akshay Kumar Drops BIG Update on His Cult Comedy Threequel.

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla is now released in theatres.